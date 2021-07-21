PAR Technology's Punchh Launches New End-to-End Pickup Experience with Integrated Loyalty

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PAR Technology's Punchh Launches New End-to-End Pickup Experience with Integrated Loyalty

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants today announced that its customer loyalty solution, Punchh, has launched its newest product, Punchh+Pickup%2C that creates a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience for both customers and employees.

Punchh Pickup allows operators to view and manage all pickup orders from a customizable web-based console, providing real-time location and arrival estimates that enable clear, automated communication with customers through a personalized mobile and web experience.

“Pickup orders make up a significant portion of our sales, and we only see that number increasing post-pandemic,” said Jane McPherson, Chief Marketing Officer of Capriotti’s. “It was important that we implement a solution that would not only save our staff valuable time but also provide our guests a convenient, consistent pickup process that aligns with our promised customer experience. With Punchh Pickup, we will reduce customer wait times while fulfilling takeout orders accurately and efficiently.”

Built to seamlessly integrate loyalty with curbside, drive-thru, and in-store pickup orders, Punchh Pickup offers a fully synchronized employee and customer experience that reduces customer wait times and simplifies both back of house and front of house operations.

Employees can easily monitor pickup orders at a glance on virtually any tablet or computer, leveraging information like customer vehicle details, status updates, parking info, and geo-location. With real-time updates, optional arrival alerts and in-depth customer profiles, operators can coordinate timely order preparation and customize automated status messages via push notifications and within the brand’s mobile app, based on continuous GPS location tracking.

“Off-premises ordering will remain a key focus for restaurant and other food-service operators going forward as the world continues to embrace the convenience of digital,” said Shyam Rao, co-founder and CEO at Punchh. “Restaurant and retail brands need a unified solution to drive a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience that also incorporates loyalty and customer insights. Punchh Pickup is another steppingstone for us as we continue to streamline and innovate the consumer experience to ease in-house operations and empower brands to drive visit frequency and customer lifecycle loyalty.”

To learn more about the Punchh Loyalty, Offers, and Engagement Platform, visit punchh.com.

About Punchh

Punchh is a leading customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant, retail and convenience store brands. For a decade, Punchh has created consistent, modern loyalty experiences to help physical retailers understand their customers and use real data insights to serve them best. Powered through artificial intelligence, the company builds meaningful relationships and dramatically increases lifetime customer value through data-driven, one-to-one customer engagement. Over 200 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. Punchh is based in Silicon Valley, California with additional offices in Texas, Canada, India and Singapore. For more information, visit punchh.com.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005172r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005172/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment