Accenture Named Leader for Application and Digital Services in Banking by Analyst Firm Everest Group

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader for application and digital services in banking in the 2021 global and Europe assessments by research firm Everest Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005176/en/

EverestGlobal.jpg

Everest Group Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 – Global (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of leading application and digital service providers for the banking industry across the globe and specifically in Europe in two independent assessments. Service providers are positioned on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®, which measures each firm’s vision, capability and market impact. The reports and PEAK Matrix assessments provide businesses with a framework to measure the relative market impact and capabilities of service providers around the world.

Accenture is positioned as a Leader in both reports for Market Impact, which assesses service providers against criteria such as market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered to clients; and for Vision & Capability, which measures firms’ strategy, scope of services, innovation & investments and delivery.

In its Application+and+Digital+Services+in+Banking+PEAK+Matrix%26reg%3B+Assessment+2021+-+Global, Everest Group analyzed 27 service providers.

“In response to the increased pace of change in the market, banks are striving to become nimbler in delivering seamless customer experience to compete with FinTechs. To do so, they are adopting an operating model underpinned by cloud and platforms to drive transformation faster, at scale, and, therefore, more pragmatically,” said Ronak Doshi, vice president, Everest Group. “Accenture has earned a Leader position on Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 - Global based on the strides it has made as an advisory and system integration partner with industry-leading platform vendors; and significant market success as a result of deal wins of cloud migration engagements in major markets coupled with positive market feedback on a competent resource pool, including highly sought-after skills such as data engineering and interactive design.”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Everest Group for our leading capabilities in helping banks across the globe modernize their legacy technology systems to create superior digital experiences for customers and employees,” said Michael Abbott, who leads Accenture’s global banking industry group. “Accenture’s cloud-first approach to helping banks achieve true digital transformation is reinforced by our deep industry expertise. We help clients combine technology and human ingenuity to bring innovative products to life and accelerate innovation.”

In its Application+and+Digital+Services+in+Banking+PEAK+Matrix%26reg%3B+Assessment+2021+-+Europe, Everest Group analyzed 26 service providers.

“In Europe, a regulatory push driven by open banking and rising competition from digital-only challenger banks are pushing traditional banking institutions to invest in a future-ready platform-based operating model,” said Sampada Rahalkar, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Focused investments and a forward-looking view on themes such as on open banking monetization, acquisitions to enhance AI-led transformation services, and market success for high-demand areas such as payments modernization in Europe through its investments in partnerships with payments platforms have helped Accenture to earn Leader position on Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 - Europe.”

Edwin Van der Ouderaa, global customer, sales and service lead and global digital banking lead at Accenture, said: “Everest Group’s recognition of Accenture as a leader in its Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix is a testimony to the outstanding results that banks – from the world’s largest to new digital entrants – have achieved in their digital transformation by working closely with Accenture to helping them launch innovative services at speed.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture’s Banking industry group helps retail and commercial banks and payments providers boost innovation; address business, technology and regulatory challenges; and improve operational performance to build trust and engagement with customers and grow more profitably and securely. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fus-en%2Findustries%2Fbanking-index.

This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors.

This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005176r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005176/en/

