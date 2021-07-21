Logo
FuelPositive Announces Approval and Commencement of Trading on OTCQB® Venture Marketplace

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) ( NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved to trade its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the “OTCQB Venture”) under the symbol “NHHHF”. Trading will commence today on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB Venture is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group headquartered in New York. The Company’s common shares will still be traded on the TSX Venture Exchange with its existing symbol “NHHH”.

“Trading our shares on the OTCQB Venture is an important milestone for FuelPositive because it increases our investor audience significantly, providing us with greater visibility and liquidity,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO. “We believe the exciting promise of our carbon-free ammonia (NH3) and its role in significantly reducing greenhouse gases across multiple sectors will resonate with institutional and retail investors within the U.S. investor community, opening up enhanced opportunities for engagement.”

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to the Company’s North American presence and provides investors outstanding access to trading.

You can watch an interview about the news release with Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO, on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/k2U6EX2VIto

About OTCQB Venture
FuelPositive Corporation ( NHHHF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About FuelPositive
FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth-stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries, systems and applications.

Cautionary Statement
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For Media or Investor enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Ian Clifford
FuelPositive Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
www.fuelpositive.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
[email protected]
www.rbmilestone.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, CA
www.IBN.fm
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

Government Relations:
Sussex Strategy Group
Toronto & Ottawa
https://www.sussex-strategy.com/
Contact:
Devin McCarthy
(613) 864-0263
[email protected]

