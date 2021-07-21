(RLX) Deadline Alert: Investors Interested in Being a Lead Plaintiff in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology - Contact Johnson Fistel

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) ("RLX" or the "Company"). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased RLX pursuant or traceable to the documents issued in connection with RLX's January 2021 initial public stock offering (IPO). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2021.

[click here to join this action]

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: the Company's then-existing exposure to China's ongoing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them into line with ordinary cigarette regulations, and that RLX's reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering materials projected, nor were they indicative of future results. When the true details were made known, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

[click here to join this action]

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the RLX class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the RLX class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you are an RLX shareholder and have losses and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlx-deadline-alert-investors-interested-in-being-a-lead-plaintiff-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-against-rlx-technology--contact-johnson-fistel-301338462.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP