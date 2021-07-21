Logo
EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers 14 Commercial and 20 Executive Jets in 2Q21

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, July 21, 2021

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered a total of 34 jets in the second quarter of 2021, of which 14 were commercial aircraft and 20 were executive jets (12 light and eight large). As of June 30, the firm order backlog totaled USD 15.9 billion, a 12% increase compared to the backlog at the end of the first quarter, and which represented a return to pre-pandemic levels.





























Deliveries by Segment

2Q21

2021








Commercial Aviation

14

23


E175

7

9


E190-E2

-

2


E195-E2

7

12








Executive Aviation

20

33


Phenom 100

1

2


Phenom 300

11

20


Light Jets

12

22


Praetor 500

3

4


Praetor 600

5

7


Large Jets

8

11








TOTAL

34

56

























The current backlog includes the 30 E195-E2 aircraft firm order from Canada's Porter Airlines, which was initially reported as an "undisclosed" order on April 29. The client was revealed to the market on July 12.

During 2Q21, Helvetic Airways, from Switzerland, received the first of four new E195-E2 aircraft. Helvetic ordered 12 E-Jets E2s to support its fleet renewal initiative: eight E190-E2s (already in service) and four E195-E2s (converted from the original E190-E2 order). The airline also holds purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft.

In the executive aviation segment, during 2Q21, Embraer delivered the 600th Phenom 300 series business jet to Superior Capital Holdings, LLC based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Also, Embraer delivered the first limited-edition Phenom 300E aircraft, part of the Duet collaboration with Porsche, to an undisclosed customer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Embraer completed the first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet in Brazil, which was delivered to an undisclosed customer. The conversion was performed at Embraer's Service Center in Sorocaba, Brazil. With this delivery, Embraer has already converted a total of 20 Legacy 450s into Praetor 500s in Europe, North America, and now Brazil. The full conversion process can be performed at Embraer Owned Service Centers.

















Backlog - Commercial Aviation (June 30, 2021)




Aircraft Type

Firm Orders

Deliveries

Firm Order Backlog




E170

191

191

-




E175

816

675

141




E190

568

565

3




E195

172

172

-




E190-E2

22

17

5




E195-E2

183

26

157




Total

1,952

1,646

306




Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).





















Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

PRESS OFFICES:

Headquarters (Brazil)

Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984

North America

Alyssa Ten Eyck
[email protected]
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Guy Douglas
[email protected]
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109

China

Mirage Zhong
[email protected]
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988

Asia Pacific

Nilma Missir-Boissac
[email protected]
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955

favicon.png?sn=SP50372&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa-embraer-delivers-14-commercial-and-20-executive-jets-in-2q21-301338494.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP50372&Transmission_Id=202107210759PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP50372&DateId=20210721
