EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers 14 Commercial and 20 Executive Jets in 2Q21

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, July 21, 2021
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered a total of 34 jets in the second quarter of 2021, of which 14 were commercial aircraft and 20 were executive jets (12 light and eight large). As of June 30, the firm order backlog totaled USD 15.9 billion, a 12% increase compared to the backlog at the end of the first quarter, and which represented a return to pre-pandemic levels.
|
Deliveries by Segment
|
2Q21
|
2021
|
Commercial Aviation
|
14
|
23
|
E175
|
7
|
9
|
E190-E2
|
-
|
2
|
E195-E2
|
7
|
12
|
Executive Aviation
|
20
|
33
|
Phenom 100
|
1
|
2
|
Phenom 300
|
11
|
20
|
Light Jets
|
12
|
22
|
Praetor 500
|
3
|
4
|
Praetor 600
|
5
|
7
|
Large Jets
|
8
|
11
|
TOTAL
|
34
|
56
The current backlog includes the 30 E195-E2 aircraft firm order from Canada's Porter Airlines, which was initially reported as an "undisclosed" order on April 29. The client was revealed to the market on July 12.
During 2Q21, Helvetic Airways, from Switzerland, received the first of four new E195-E2 aircraft. Helvetic ordered 12 E-Jets E2s to support its fleet renewal initiative: eight E190-E2s (already in service) and four E195-E2s (converted from the original E190-E2 order). The airline also holds purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft.
In the executive aviation segment, during 2Q21, Embraer delivered the 600th Phenom 300 series business jet to Superior Capital Holdings, LLC based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Also, Embraer delivered the first limited-edition Phenom 300E aircraft, part of the Duet collaboration with Porsche, to an undisclosed customer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Embraer completed the first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet in Brazil, which was delivered to an undisclosed customer. The conversion was performed at Embraer's Service Center in Sorocaba, Brazil. With this delivery, Embraer has already converted a total of 20 Legacy 450s into Praetor 500s in Europe, North America, and now Brazil. The full conversion process can be performed at Embraer Owned Service Centers.
|
Backlog - Commercial Aviation (June 30, 2021)
|
Aircraft Type
|
Firm Orders
|
Deliveries
|
Firm Order Backlog
|
E170
|
191
|
191
|
-
|
E175
|
816
|
675
|
141
|
E190
|
568
|
565
|
3
|
E195
|
172
|
172
|
-
|
E190-E2
|
22
|
17
|
5
|
E195-E2
|
183
|
26
|
157
|
Total
|
1,952
|
1,646
|
306
|
Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).
