Ground X Unveils Digital Art Marketplace 'Klip Drops,' Auction Begins July 28

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ground X Unveils Digital Art Marketplace 'Klip Drops,' Auction Begins July 28

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground X, the developer of the public blockchain platform Klaytn today launched 'Klip Drops,' a mobile-first digital art platform and marketplace, natively integrated into its digital asset wallet, Klip, with the official auctions starting July 28.

Digital_Art_Marketplace_Klip_Drops_and_24_Future_Collective.jpg

Klip Drops encompasses the full breadth of digital art - from development and cultivation, to exhibition and distribution. Artworks and goods created by artists will be recorded onto the Klaytn blockchain, to be reinvented as unique, limited-edition pieces of digital art. Users can easily browse and purchase Klaytn-based digital artworks, as Klip Drops can be accessed via KakaoTalk, a mobile messaging application used by more than 90% of the South Korean population.

The open auction starts next Wednesday, July 28, until September 19, featuring the '24 Future Collective,' a group of 24 internationally renowned Korean artists and creators. Participating artists include Mr.Misang, a digital artist who will introduce his new series work 'Crevasse #1' Jung Woo Ha, a famous Korean actor and painter, who will showcase his first digital art drawing 'The Story of Marti Palace Hotel' Jisu Choi, an illustrator most known for her cover art for the Academy award-winning film 'Parasite,' and more.

The artworks featured in Klip Drops are either digital-native works or original paintings with added motion graphics or animation techniques. In particular, artists who have been active in traditional art settings will enter the digital art market for the very first time through Klip Drops. The recreated works are expected to convey the artist's worldview in more detail and abundance.

"In addition to offering users the opportunity to experience high quality limited-edition digital art in everyday settings, Klip Drops will also hold various on/offline exhibitions and activities to build a stronger connection between artists and users," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X. "We will continue working with art galleries, curators, and agencies to prospect for new emerging artists," he added.

Klip Drops opens every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, through either auction or limited-time deals, and users can participate with Klaytn's token KLAY. For more information, visit the official homepage at https://klipdrops.com.

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency. For more information, visithttps://www.klaytn.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN48712&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ground-x-unveils-digital-art-marketplace-klip-drops-auction-begins-july-28-301337145.html

SOURCE Klaytn

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN48712&Transmission_Id=202107210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN48712&DateId=20210721
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment