Telenor Monetizes Fast Growing Mobile Services with Oracle

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oracle Communications' cloud native converged charging and billing solution supports telecommunications provider's mobile and next generation 5G services across Asia

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas and SINGAPORE, July 21, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas and SINGAPORE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile services, from voice to video streaming, are on the rise across Asia. To support this growth, Telenor selected Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management, including Oracle Converged Charging to lay the groundwork for 5G and provide seamless charging and billing interactions for its 175 million subscribers in the region. This can range from an ongoing monthly subscription to a video on-demand service to mobile banking payments to large scale prepaid voice and data services.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

Oracle Communications Consulting is leading the implementation and will deploy the solution in Malaysia, Thailand and Pakistan.

Delivering exceptional customer experiences
Telenor is expanding its territorial coverage globally to improve the wireless experience for its customers. The company is focused on three key initiatives: digitalizing its technical stack to be ready for 5G, innovating its operating model with more touch-free operations, and transforming how it works internally and with partners to deliver more value while containing capital expenditures.

Oracle's fully integrated, cloud native digital billing and charging solution gives Telenor proven monetization and real-time rating capabilities to support any payment model (prepaid, postpaid or hybrid) and any business model, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer account structures. By selecting billing and charging from a single provider, Telenor will benefit from quicker implementation and streamlined processes to create new offers and provision customers and groups without needing to manage the risk of out-of-sync revenue systems.

In addition to powerful pricing and revenue management, Oracle's cloud native converged charging solution has been validated in rigorous performance testing on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It scales to very high subscriber volumes with low millisecond latency, near-linear scalability, and efficient resource utilization, all with real-world prepaid and postpaid charging scenarios.

"Telenor is recognized for its innovation and industry leadership as well as driving standards," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Applications. "Oracle's integrated billing and charging provides a flexible, standards-based platform that will scale to support Telenor's large customer base today and in the upcoming 5G era."

To learn more about Oracle Communications industry solutions, visit: Oracle Communications LinkedIn, or join the conversation at Twitter @OracleComms.

About Oracle Communications
Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=SF50091&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telenor-monetizes-fast-growing-mobile-services-with-oracle-301338160.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF50091&Transmission_Id=202107210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF50091&DateId=20210721
