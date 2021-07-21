Logo
Wondershare Releases EdrawMax 11.0 to Improve the Diagramming Experience of Individuals and Teams

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

With more than 280 types of diagrams and an intuitive interface, users can apply and create diagrams faster and easier.

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare EdrawMax has launched the 11.0 version, which brings a brand-new interface that enables users to apply and create diagrams easily. EdrawMax includes diagram options for diverse user scenarios and abundant diagram templates for different industries, helping to improve the user experience of individuals and teams.

Wondershare_Releases_EdrawMax_11_0_Improve_Diagramming_Experience_Individuals_Teams.jpg

"The goal of the update was to make Edrawmax even more user-friendly for both individual and enterprise users," said Edwin Wang, Product Director of Wondershare EdrawMax. "With more than 280 types of diagrams solutions and 5000+ diagram templates, individuals and businesses can create their own diagram faster and easier."

wondershare_LOGO.jpg

Some of the major updates that are included in the Wondershare EdrawMax 11.0 version are:

  • Intuitive UI for the Homepage
    The latest version enables users to browse all available templates easily. The diagrams are classified by user scenarios including Business, Network, Engineering, Design, Education, etc.

  • Customizable Personal Templates
    Diagrams created by users can be saved as standard templates. This feature is very convenient for users to create their company templates and reuse them over and over.

  • Floor Plan Area Calculation
    The application will complete the room space area calculation by dragging the space symbol and placing it on the floor plan.

  • Auto Formatting
    This function can automatically select the themes for flowcharts, organizational charts, and other diagrams. Users can change the theme with one click and can customize its components quickly.
  • Focus Mode
    This mode is helpful for laptop users with screen resolutions like 1280x800, 1366x768, 1600x900, or 1920x1080.

  • Template Gallery
    The template gallery enables users to access a wider range of online templates. It contains options from each diagram category, showing the other online templates in the gallery.

  • Other Drawing Features
    The new version also includes other smart features such as Help Center, auto layout for bar charts, customization options for Gantt charts, and lanes moving feature in cross-functional flowcharts.

Compatibility and Pricing

Wondershare EdrawMax is a powerful diagramming tool for Windows, Mac, Linux, and online. Trusted by over 25 million users and reputed brands, it provides visual solutions to create flowcharts, organizational charts, floor plans, education diagrams, and over 280 different types of diagrams. It also has English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Russian versions. Pricing starts from US$99 per year.

For the latest EdrawMax news and updates, please visit our website edrawsoft.com/edraw-max/ or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. Edraw is a subsidiary of Wondershare group.

www.wondershare.com.

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng
Wondershare
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN50260&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-releases-edrawmax-11-0-to-improve-the-diagramming-experience-of-individuals-and-teams-301338412.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN50260&Transmission_Id=202107210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN50260&DateId=20210721
