Avast and RiskIQ Form Threat Intelligence Partnership

PR Newswire

LONDON and EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast ( LSE:AVST, Financial), a global leader in digital security and privacy, and RiskIQ, a leader in Internet Security Intelligence, today announced a threat intelligence partnership. Under the agreement, the companies will use their specific areas of expertise to develop combined threat intelligence that will be offered to their customer bases to enhance their security practices.

"At Avast, we recognize that no one provider can see the whole picture. That's why we partner broadly to improve the threat intelligence available to companies and also to improve our ability to protect our customers," said Nick Viney, Senior Vice President, Partner Business, Avast. "Our global threat intelligence will contribute to RiskIQ's understanding of the global threat landscape, and Avast will leverage RiskIQs intelligence to enrich our own data and further scale our threat hunting and response capabilities for companies and consumers alike."

Avast's threat intelligence platform protects hundreds of millions of endpoints from internet threats, powered by threat intelligence from Avast's global network, one of the largest and most geographically diverse threat detection networks in the world. Avast's advanced analytics enable insight into thousands of malware families, including how they are detectable before customers are impacted and how those threats evolve as bad actors attempt to evade detection.

RiskIQ aggregates and collects data and intelligence from the whole internet to identify threats and attacker infrastructure and leverages machine learning to scale threat hunting and incident response. The company's Illuminate Internet Intelligence Platform provides comprehensive content on attackers, their tools and systems, and indicators of compromise across the global attack surface.

"RiskIQ and Avast share a mission to protect people and businesses on the internet, and as partners, we can both be more effective," said Lou Manousos, CEO of RiskIQ. "Avast helps us enrich our understanding of the global threat landscape and we welcome them to our Interlock Partner Program.

RiskIQ's Interlock Partner Program is a next-generation program supporting deep, bi-directional integrations that meaningfully advance the capabilities and value for customers and both solutions. It enables members to rapidly deploy RiskIQ attack surface visibility and internet security intelligence across their enterprise security ecosystem (or infrastructure) for automated and informed threat detection, investigations, and prevention.

Learn more about Avast partner solutions .

Learn more about RiskIQ's Interlock Ecosystem.

About Avast:

Avast ( LSE:AVST, Financial), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy products. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Visit:www.avast.com.

Keep in touch with Avast:

Follow us on Twitter: @Avast_antivirus

For security and privacy insights, visit the Avast blog:https://blog.avast.com/

For handy guides, advice and tips, visit Avast Academy: https://www.avast.com/c-academy

Join our LinkedIn community: https://www.linkedin.com/avast

Visit our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/avast

About RiskIQ:

RiskIQ is a leader in digital attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization's digital presence. With more than 75% of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by security teams, CISO's, and more than 100,000 security analysts, RiskIQ's platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, NationalGrid Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

Try RiskIQ Community Edition for free by visiting https://www.riskiq.com/community/. To learn more about RiskIQ, visit www.riskiq.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avast-and-riskiq-form-threat-intelligence-partnership-301338387.html

SOURCE Avast Software, Inc.