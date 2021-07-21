(FREQ) Deadline Alert: Investors Interested in Being a Lead Plaintiff in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Frequency Therapeutics - Contact Johnson Fistel

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: FREQ) ("Frequency Therapeutics " or the "Company"). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Frequency Therapeutics between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 2, 2021.

The Frequency Therapeutics class action lawsuit alleges that shortly after launching the Phase FX-322 2a trial, Frequency Therapeutics, and its Chief Executive Officer, defendant David L. Lucchino, learned that the Phase 2a trial results revealed no discernable difference between FX-322 and the placebo. The Frequency Therapeutics class action lawsuit further alleges that, while Frequency Therapeutics' stock price remained artificially inflated, defendant Lucchino sold over 350,000 Frequency Therapeutics shares, pocketing over $10.5 million.

On March 23, 2021, Frequency Therapeutics disclosed deeply disappointing interim Phase 2a results, revealing that subjects with mild to moderate, severe sensorineural hearing loss did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo. Following this news, Frequency Therapeutics' stock price fell by nearly 78%, damaging investors.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Frequency Therapeutics class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Frequency Therapeutics class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you are a Frequency Therapeutics shareholder and have losses and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

