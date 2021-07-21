Logo
American Military University and American Public University Now Enrolling Soldiers through the New Army IgnitED Education Portal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

#1 Educator to Military and Veterans Now Actively Assisting U.S. Army Soldiers in Accessing Education Benefits

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 21, 2021

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) today announced that American Public University System (APUS) through its two brands, American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is now actively enrolling students through the U.S. Army's new portal for soldier tuition assistance (TA), Army IgnitED.

American_Public_Education_Inc.jpg

"Now that Army's new platform, IgnitED, has restored access to TA for soldiers, we are actively helping service members begin and regain academic momentum," said Dr. Wade Dyke, President of APUS. "We remain committed to providing soldiers access to the education benefits they earn by serving our country so that they can reach their academic goals."

AMU and APU are among the first nationwide to successfully enroll students through the new portal. As of July 19, 2021, all soldiers can now request TA for attending courses at APUS universities.

APUS has built its reputation on serving the military, veteran and public service communities. APUS aims to drive down the cost of higher education and help learners of all backgrounds maximize their Higher Education Return on Investment (HEROI)TM.

In 2020, APUS awarded over $31.7 million to approximately 54,000 U.S. Armed Forces members, via its Freedom Grant initiative. The Freedom Grant is an APUS proprietary funded scholarship that covers tuition above the military TA cap of $250 per credit hour for undergraduate and master's-level education, provides course textbooks and ebooks at no additional cost, and waives technology fee charges.

APUS is the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans.

U.S. Army soldiers can visit here for more info on how to obtain TA while attending AMU.

About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc . (Nasdaq: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars, Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 240 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing, and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

Contact:
Frank Tutalo
American Public Education, Inc.
Director, Public Relations
[email protected]om
571-358-3042

favicon.png?sn=NE50033&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-military-university-and-american-public-university-now-enrolling-soldiers-through-the-new-army-ignited-education-portal-301338458.html

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE50033&Transmission_Id=202107210724PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE50033&DateId=20210721
