Castlight Health Selected by Businessolver as Healthcare Navigation Partner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership aims to provide a more streamlined and personalized benefits experience

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, announced today it is partnering with Businessolver as part of its Pinnacle Program to help make it easier than ever for employees nationwide to navigate and elect the best care benefits for their individual health journey.

Castlight_Health_Logo.jpg

Although 81% of employers cite wellbeing as their top focus for benefits strategy in 2021 (Willis Towers Watson), 73% of employees say they don't understand their benefits (Aflac Workforces Report). In addition, employees often elect their benefits choices during open enrollment and neglect to seek care until an injury or health problem occurs. As companies begin resuming full operations, many employers are seeking ways to better engage employees with their healthcare benefits and care options to combat rising healthcare costs and help employees and their families achieve and maintain better health.

"Castlight is one of the industry's most innovative leaders in combining high tech with high touch for healthcare navigation," said Sherri Bockhorst, senior vice president of Innovation and Strategy at Businessolver. "We have a shared mission to help members find the right care at the right time. With our technologies combined, we seek to enable greater access to health and wellbeing services and resources to create a healthier, more productive workforce."

Businessolver's Pinnacle Partner program combines leading health and wellbeing solution partners and voluntary benefits providers to deliver a simplified and comprehensive benefits enrollment process. Through this integration with Castlight, employees on the Businessolver benefits administration technology platform will be able to seamlessly access all of their health and wellbeing benefits and programs in one single place. Employees will be able to access their specific plan selection, virtual assistance, recommended point solutions, and claims breakdowns all personalized for the individual's healthcare journey.

"We're thrilled to be chosen by Businessolver as a partner of choice for healthcare navigation," said Frank Jennings, chief sales officer at Castlight Health. "As a new Pinnacle Partner, we look forward to helping employers and HR leaders maximize their benefits offerings, provide personalized care for every employee, and make it easier for employees to engage with their health and wellbeing year-round, not just during open enrollment."

For more information, visit https://www.businessolver.com/what-we-do/partners/pinnacle-partners.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

Media Contacts:
Natalie Pacini
Castlight Health
[email protected]

Bridget Mortland
Head of Marketing, Businessolver
515-273-1426
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF49594&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlight-health-selected-by-businessolver-as-healthcare-navigation-partner-301338095.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF49594&Transmission_Id=202107210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF49594&DateId=20210721
