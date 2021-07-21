Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry's First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and HBA Storage Adapters

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud service providers and server original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) designing storage platforms demand exceptional performance, flexibility and security for the next generation of data centers. Microchip Technology Inc . ( MCHP) today announced the Adaptec® Smart Storage PCIe® Gen 4 NVMe Tri-Mode SmartRAID 3200 RAID Adapters, and Adaptec SmartHBA 2200 and Adaptec HBA 1200 Host Bus Adapters. These adapters enable next-generation NVMe and 24G SAS connectivity and manageability with market- leading performance while delivering new levels of security required for next-generation data center infrastructure.



"Our new Adaptec Tri-Mode storage adapters deliver the performance, connectivity, security and ease of management that our cloud and server OEM customers require for their latest PCIe Gen 4-based server storage solutions,” said Andrew Dieckmann, associate vice president of product marketing for Microchip’s data center solutions business unit. “These adapters set a new benchmark in the industry for storage adapter security and performance with the latest NVMe and 24G SAS media, as well as flexibility for supporting 12G SAS and 6G SATA SSDs and HDDs.”

“Our Cloud and Enterprise customers demand that storage systems move vast data sets efficiently and reliably at speed,” said Greg Matson, senior director, Strategic Planning and Product Marketing, Intel® NPSG. “Supporting x8 and x16 PCIe Gen 4 with up to 4x performance improvement over previous generations, Microchip’s newest Smart Storage adapters, when paired with Intel’s latest TLC and QLC PCIe 3D NAND SSDs, help improve the performance of high-density storage solutions.”

“Our NVMe and SAS/SATA infrastructure innovations are delivering the media flexibility, dependability and scalability to hit the performance and cost targets customers are demanding,” said Sangyeun Cho, senior vice president of the Memory Software Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “The latest Samsung PCIe Gen4 NVMe and 24G SAS SSDs have completed their compatibility testing with Microchip’s SmartRAID 3200 adapters and are ready for deployment.”

Microchip’s Smart Storage adapters deliver between 8 to 32 ports of NVMe 4.0 and/or 24G SAS drive support and offer both x8 and x16 PCIe Gen 4 CPU interface options and up to a 4x performance improvement over previous generations. Advanced capabilities, like Dynamic Channel Multiplexing (DCM) SAS Link aggregation technology, deliver greater than 99% expander-attached link efficiency, dramatically improving the performance of high-density storage solutions.

Microchip’s Smart Storage adapters are powered by the company’s market-leading Smart Storage Stack and comprehensive management tools. This latest generation of adapters has added support for the SFF-TA-1005 industry standards for Universal Backplane Management (UBM) and the Intel® Virtual Pin Port (VPP) for intelligent backplane management, and the Distributed Management Task Force’s standards-based Platform Level Data Model (PLDM)/Redfish® Device Enablement (RDE) simplifying the implementation of out-of-band management over MCTP/BMC.

“Micron’s NVMe and SATA SSDs deliver a wide range of performance and capacity options for demanding enterprise workloads, whether in an on-prem data center or in the cloud,” said Currie Munce, vice president of Storage Solutions Architecture at Micron. “Adaptec Tri-Mode adapters coupled with Micron SSDs provide our customers the flexibility to deploy high-performance, low-latency NVMe storage and SATA storage all in a common system platform.”

“New storage technologies help drive the IT industry forward, improving application performance and data center efficiency,” said Alvaro Toledo, senior vice president and general manager, SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. “Solutions like Microchip’s tri-mode Smart Storage adapters enable next-generation storage architectures and unleash the value that KIOXIA is able to bring to customers with 24G SAS and SFF-TA-1001 conformant (U.3) PCIe 4.0 SSDs.”

“HDDs are expected to power the vast majority of exabytes stored in data centers through 2030 and beyond,” said Sai Varanasi, vice president of Product Line Management at Seagate Technology, the world’s leading manufacturer of HDDs. “Microchip’s reliable and secure adapters, including support for multi-actuator devices, are key enablers for the latest data-center deployments."

Storage infrastructure requires both adapter-level and supply-chain security capabilities. This new generation of adapters includes the industry’s broadest range of secure storage options with support for both Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) and maxCrypto™ Controller-Based Encryption (CBE). These new capabilities extend the encryption boundary beyond SED devices alone to now secure data stored in cache memory. Microchip’s Trusted Platform technology delivers required supply-chain security and aligns with the Open Compute Security Project initiative.

Deployment Tools

Microchip’s Adaptec SmartRAID 3200 RAID Adapters, Adaptec SmartHBA 2200 and Adaptec HBA 1200 Host Bus Adapters share the common Smart Storage deployment tools such as the Adaptec maxView Storage Manager and ARCCONF management tools for local management, MCTP and DMTF’s standards-based Platform Level Data Model (PLDM)/Redfish Device Enablement (RDE) for remote management over BMC and Chiplink Diagnostic Tools. Public firmware, software and documentation are available at www.adaptec.com/support . A dedicated Adaptec knowledge base is also available at http://ask.adaptec.com .

Availability

Adaptec SmartRAID 3200, SmartHBA 2200, and HBA 1200 board-level adapters, providing up to 32 ports of SAS/SATA/NVMe internal connectivity and either x8 or x16 PCIe Gen 4 host interfaces, are now production released. Also available is a refreshed cable portfolio, which includes 24G SAS-4 and NVMe-ready cables providing validated end-to-end configuration coverage.

For additional information, visit www.microchip.com/smartstorage or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor. To purchase products mentioned here visit our purchasing portal or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/51314889320/in/dateposted/

Video: https://vimeo.com/574635234

