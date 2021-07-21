Douglas Elliman Appoints Richard Ferrari as President and CEO of Brokerage for New York City and the Northeast Region

Douglas+Elliman, one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that real estate veteran Richard Ferrari has joined the firm as President and CEO of Brokerage for New York City and the Northeast Region. In this role, Ferrari, a highly regarded industry expert, will oversee the firm’s New York City resale markets, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Riverdale and Long Island City in Queens. He will also assume responsibility for Elliman’s New Jersey, Westchester, Connecticut and Massachusetts regions and be based out of Elliman’s New York City headquarters located at 575 Madison Avenue. Ferrari will report to Scott Durkin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Douglas Elliman.

“I am thrilled to be rejoining Douglas Elliman, such an illustrious firm whose name is synonymous with one of the biggest and best brokerages in New York City and the country,” said Richard Ferrari. “The breadth of talented agents and leadership coupled with the best in technology, marketing and public relations makes this the perfect fit for this next leadership chapter of my career.”

Richard assumes this new role after serving as agent and sales director for Brown Harris Stevens from 2015 to 2018 where he played an instrumental role in the success of the brokerage in the Hamptons. After Halstead merged with Brown Harris Stevens, he served as advisor for the firm in Connecticut and New Jersey as well. Richard is an expert in the New York City co-ops market, where he has lived and sold some of the biggest deals in the city. He has maintained top agent status in New York City for much of his 30-year career including 15 years with Douglas Elliman. Ferrari is a member of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the New York Athletic Club, The Tiro A Segno of New York and the Montclair Gold Club in Montclair, New Jersey. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Bonaventure University and is an avid golfer and snow skier. Ferrari is a long-term resident of Manhattan and Sag Harbor.

“Richard has had his hand on the pulse of New York City residential real estate for the past three decades,” said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. “His experience and professionalism will make him a great asset to our firm, and we look forward to the continued success of our New York City and Northeast brokerages under his stewardship.”

“I have been following Richard’s career for many years and am absolutely thrilled to welcome him back home to Douglas Elliman,” said Scott Durkin, President and COO of Douglas Elliman. “New York City is so interconnected with the outer suburbs, including New Jersey, Westchester and Connecticut, which makes Richard the perfect candidate for this position. He has the background and expertise to help bring our firm into its next generation of leadership and technology and will be a major asset in mentoring and motivating our agents along the way.”

Douglas Elliman also announced promotions for Yuval Greenblatt who was promoted to Senior Managing Director of Operations for 575 Madison Avenue. Yuval is a 20-year Elliman executive and member of the RLS Board of Directors for the Real Estate Board of New York. In addition, Alfred Renna, who has been with the company most of his 30-year career, was named Senior Managing Director of Sales for Elliman’s 575 Madison Avenue office. Alfred is also a member of the board of directors for REBNY’s Universal Cobroke Agreement.

“I am exceedingly proud of Alfred and Yuval and all of their contributions to the Douglas Elliman sales and technology platforms that allow our agents to thrive in their day-to-day businesses,” added Durkin. “These promotions are both well-earned and important to the new and exciting direction we embark on today.”

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the third largest residential real estate company nationwide. The company is owned by New Valley LLC, the real estate subsidiary of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR). With approximately 7,000 agents, Douglas Elliman operates approximately 100 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, the company has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 61 countries and six continents. Douglas Elliman also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on the company as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005308/en/

