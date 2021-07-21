NaturalShrimp Hires Industry Veteran Marco Van Den Berg to Lead Sales and Marketing

DALLAS, TX, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. ( SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced the appointment of Marco Van Den Berg to lead the Company’s sales and marketing activities, with responsibility for business in North America. Marco will initially act in a consulting capacity before transitioning to the position of Vice President of Sales.



Marco Van Den Berg brings more than 20 years of sales, marketing and management experience to NaturalShrimp. Marco has a proven track record in the seafood sector and has worked with listed multinationals and private equity backed companies in all stages of growth, including several successful mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, Marco has served as a consultant to numerous American Aquaculture companies in a management capacity. He served as Commercial Director for Lumar Seafood International, spearheading expansion in North America and multiple markets in Europe. Marco has extensive experience in providing solutions and managing leading key retail and foodservices accounts in the United States, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

In this role, Marco will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing activities for NaturalShrimp. He will focus on customer growth and satisfaction, market expansion, sales team development, brand awareness and community impact.

“Marco brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing along with a comprehensive understanding of the seafood marketplace,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “His leadership skills and experience complement our executive team. Marco will play a critical role in enhancing our brand nationally as we continue to introduce our shrimp products to the market and provide ongoing best-in-class service to our distributor and processor partners. He will also lead our efforts exploring international expansion opportunities and partners. On behalf of the team at NaturalShrimp, we welcome Marco to the company.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com .

