Clean Harbors to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Clean+Harbors%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, will host its second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

On the call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Alan S. McKim, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Jim Buckley will discuss Clean Harbors’ financial results, business outlook and growth strategy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cleanharbors.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877.709.8155 or 201.689.8881. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005140/en/

