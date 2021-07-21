Logo
Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Velocity Financial, Inc. (

NYSE:VEL, Financial) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in small balance investor loans, announced today that it is scheduled to release its second quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Webcast Information

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of Velocity Financial’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.velfinance.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to Velocity’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed software.

Management’s slide presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Conference Call Information

To participate by phone, please dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-316-0544 in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-5725 for international callers. Callers should ask to be joined into the Velocity Financial, Inc. earnings call.

A replay of the call will be available through midnight on August 30, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The passcode for the replay is #10157578. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations.”

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers it has built and refined over 16 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005354/en/

