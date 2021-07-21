S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the Brent Complex

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the Brent Complex

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 21, 2021

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts ("Platts"), the leading independent provider of information, analytics, and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (

NYSE:ICE, Financial), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today published a joint white paper and launched simultaneous consultations on the evolution of the Brent complex, which includes Dated Brent, Cash Brent, and ICE Brent Crude Oil futures.

S_and_P_Global_Platts.jpg

The paper, co-authored by Platts and ICE which oversee, respectively, the Dated Brent physical benchmark price assessment and the ICE Brent Crude Oil futures contract, provides an overview of options for adding additional deliverable crude oil to the Brent complex and outlines a number of key issues and questions as it seeks market feedback.

Ongoing discussions conducted separately by ICE and Platts have demonstrated that industry opinion has focused specifically on two possible streams of crude to become part of Dated Brent. The first is Johan Sverdrup as a deliverable option under the Forward Brent contract, which would remain on a Free on Board ("FOB") basis. The second is West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland, which would be a deliverable grade on an FOB USGC basis.

"In publishing this paper, Platts and ICE ensure the market gets to hear the key themes regarding the evolution of the entire Brent complex, from the physical elements of Dated Brent itself and related assessments to financial futures," said Joel Hanley, Global Director, Crude & Fuel Oil Markets, S&P Global Platts. "We look forward to engaging with market participants and ensuring the smooth transition to the next phase of Brent's journey at Platts."

"Key to Brent's multi-decade success as the global crude oil benchmark, has been its ability to evolve, and we look forward to ongoing discussions with customers as we navigate this next phase of its evolution with Platts," said Jeff Barbuto, Global Head of Oil Markets at ICE. "Our goal for this consultation is to facilitate a discussion with market participants covering all of the key issues which need to be addressed so that we can strengthen the Brent complex for decades to come."

The white paper discusses a common set of identified issues and questions around the possible inclusion of the Johan Sverdrup and WTI Midland streams. Platts and ICE have today announced market consultations through Platts' Subscriber Notes and ICE's Circular to solicit feedback. All interested parties are encouraged to provide feedback and to put forward any further relevant items through the respective consultation feedback channels. The deadline for comments is September 30, 2021.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE- CORP
Source: Intercontinental Exchange

S&P Global Platts Contact:
Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607
[email protected]

ICE_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL49847&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-platts-and-ice-issue-joint-paper-and-open-market-consultations-on-the-evolution-of-the-brent-complex-301338224.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL49847&Transmission_Id=202107210830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL49847&DateId=20210721
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment