Health Catalyst Launches Value Optimizer - A New Approach to Managing Risk and Achieving Profitability in Population Health

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,") (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the launch of Value Optimizer™, a new population health solution that quickly identifies highly valuable opportunities for value-based care (VBC) performance improvement.

Health_Catalyst_Logo.jpg

VBC payment models have become increasingly common as healthcare organizations seek a better approach to managing risk and achieving profitability in population health. But, while many healthcare organizations have relied on population health tools to support their VBC payment models and better understand their populations, many existing products lack the full-service data and insight capabilities to empower population health leaders optimize their VBC strategy.

Traditional population health offerings provide only black-box logic and groupers, while EHRs lack the ability to deliver granular-level revenue and utilization information about specific populations—critical information leaders need to compare the total cost of care with performance benchmarks across the care continuum. Further, the lack of data integration capabilities from these traditional tools results in partial data sets and an incomplete view of populations. It's time for leaders to reject substandard population health results.

"Health systems are desperate to curb the rising cost of healthcare, but not at the expense of patient care and quality. It is an issue that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Darian Allen, SVP and General Manager, Population Health at Health Catalyst. "Value Optimizer is a full-service technology solution capable of meeting the challenge by increasing visibility into health system performance and understanding of value base care agreements. Healthcare organizations are empowered with the insight and confidence needed to deliver the best care to every patient."

"Value Optimizer allows us to uncover opportunities quickly and easily without building a data set to see the likely impact. We can quickly drill down into the data and recommend potential interventions," said Rich Balbach, Director, Clinical and Business Intelligence, Health Alliance Medical Plans. Health Alliance is part of the Carle Health system.

With Value Optimizer healthcare leaders can maximize every opportunity in their value-based agreements. Features include the following:

  • One comprehensive, quantified view of potential financial opportunities, enabling leaders to see and understand all financial options—up to 10,000 possible opportunities across the care continuum—benchmarked and compared with dollar impact.
  • Continually refreshed data and benchmarking; Value Optimizer, leverages the Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) platform to deliver timely, meaningful data to help guide the most effective VBC strategy.
  • A transparent view of legible groupers, metric calculations, and risk and benchmarking methodologies for a covered population. Increased visibility allows open-book analytics across 10+ population-health domains.
  • Expert guidance to maximize efficient use of the robust technology and take VBC performance to the next level. Financial leaders can collaborate with Health Catalyst experts to identify opportunities within the clinical, operational, and financial context for any population.

About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:
Amanda Hundt
[email protected]
575-491-0974

favicon.png?sn=LA47652&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-catalyst-launches-value-optimizer--a-new-approach-to-managing-risk-and-achieving-profitability-in-population-health-301336631.html

SOURCE Health Catalyst

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA47652&Transmission_Id=202107210830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA47652&DateId=20210721
