Mister Car Wash Acquires Super Suds Car Wash in Abilene, Texas

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister") today announced the successful acquisition of Super Suds Car Wash, a single express location at 6118 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas.

"The addition of this location maximizes our ability to service our current members and customers in the southwest part of the city and gives Super Suds members access to all Mister locations," shared Casey Lindsay, vice president corporate development for Mister Car Wash. "The Emerson family have built a nice business with a culture that matches ours and we are looking forward to welcoming their team into the Mister family."

Customers of Super Suds Car Wash can expect the business to continue operating as normal in the near term. Throughout the next year, Mister will be working with the team to rebrand and optimize service and product offerings as they fully integrate the store into the brand.

For information about services and career opportunities with Mister Car Wash, please visit www.mistercarwash.com.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) operates over 340 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. People are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture that brings to life the Mister experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and branding initiatives. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: developments involving the Company's competitors and its industry; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow its number of subscription members; potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to open and operate new locations in a timely and cost-effective manner; the Company's ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and consummate such acquisitions on attractive terms; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand reputation; the Company's reliance on and relationships with third-party suppliers; risk related to the Company's indebtedness and capital requirements; risk related to governmental laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business; the Company's ability to maintain security and prevent unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 28, 2021 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.govand Investors Relations section of the Company's website at www.mistercarwash.com.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Megan Everett

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mister-car-wash-acquires-super-suds-car-wash-in-abilene-texas-301338314.html

SOURCE Mister Car Wash