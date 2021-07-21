10 Million Never Looked So Good!

PR Newswire

GEORGETOWN, Ky., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Age really is just a number at Toyota's first wholly-owned vehicle plant in North America. Toyota Kentucky (in Georgetown) recently produced its 10 millionth Camry, representing one of America's best-selling vehicles of all time.

The white 2021 Toyota Camry SE rolled off the line to cap a milestone year for the plant, which also celebrated 35 years of operation in the Bluegrass State.

"It gives us a great sense of pride to imagine where our 10 million Camrys have carried people over the years," said Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK). "This is a great opportunity for our team to celebrate the successes of the past 35 years and look forward to what the next 35 years will bring as we continue our drive to make mobility for all a reality."

The 2021 Camry, currently in its eighth generation, is arguably the most impressive and innovative model to-date, thanks to the introduction of Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, the newest version of Toyota's groundbreaking driver-assist technology suite that includes automatic emergency braking. These advancements are just another building block that further cements Camry's legacy as a front-runner in the automotive industry.

In March, the Kentucky plant produced its 13 millionth vehicle, a blue RAV4 Hybrid. The plant added the RAV4 Hybrid to its product portfolio in January 2020 after multiple investments by Toyota that have totaled more than $1.5 billion since 2017. These investments were part of a larger commitment by the company to invest more than $13 billion in its North American manufacturing operations from 2017 to 2021.

The 1,300-acre Georgetown campus, Toyota's first wholly owned plant in North America, represents an $8 billion investment and employs approximately 10,000 Kentuckians.

Want to discover more historical Camry milestones? Click here.

About Toyota

Toyota ( NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Kim Ogle

256-746-5407

[email protected]

Justin Posey

469-292-8839

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-million-never-looked-so-good-301338305.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America