Choice Hotels International to Report 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, will report its 2021 second quarter earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, during which Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, and Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (888) 349-0087 (domestic) or (412) 317-5259 (international) and request the Choice Hotels International call. A live webcast will also be available on the company's investor relations website, http://investor.choicehotels.com/, and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

The call will be recorded and available for replay on the investor relations website by 2 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021. In addition, the call will be archived on the investor relations website and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

