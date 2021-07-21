Logo
RealNetworks to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 21, 2021

SEATTLE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and solutions, announced today it will report financial results for its 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13721303.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under Events & Presentations at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks
Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video, KONTXT, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis, and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks is a registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact
Kimberly Orlando
Addo Investor Relations
1-310-829-5400
[email protected]
RNWK-F

RealNetworks_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF49363&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realnetworks-to-release-second-quarter-2021-results-on-august-4th-301337869.html

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF49363&Transmission_Id=202107210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF49363&DateId=20210721
