PR Newswire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) today announced that the Company will issue its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. As a result of the previously announced definitive merger agreement under which Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles managed by Blackstone will acquire all outstanding shares of QTS common stock in an all cash transaction, the Company will not conduct a second quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com , call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Douglas - EVP Finance

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-8245

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-schedules-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-301338533.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.