Scheid Family Wines Reports First Quarter Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Scheid Family Wines Reports First Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALINAS, Calif., July 21, 2021

SALINAS, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheid Vineyards Inc. (dba Scheid Family Wines) (OTC Markets: SVIN) announced today its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2021 (1st quarter of Fiscal 2022).

Financial Results - First Quarter Results Fiscal 2022 (March 1, 2021 – May 31, 2021)





Three Months Ended May 31,





2021


2020


REVENUES:







Cased goods sales



$

9,602


$

6,684


Bulk wine sales



723


1,630


Winery processing and storage revenues



594


403


Direct sales revenues



886


755


Vineyard management revenues



87


78


Other revenues



1


5


Total revenues



11,895


9,555


COST OF SALES



(9,022)


(7,495)


GROSS PROFIT



2,873


2,060


General and administrative expenses



(1,964)


(2,056)


Sales and marketing expenses



(2,799)


(2,142)


Interest expense, net



(915)


(1,178)


Loss from investment in Gifft Wine Venture



(10)


(1)


Gain on sale of vineyards and equipment



23,757



INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE (PROVISION FOR)

BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



20,942


(3,315)


(PROVISION FOR) BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



(5,866)


928


NET INCOME (LOSS)



$

15,076


$

(2,387)


















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE



$

16.83


$

(2.70)



(amounts in thousands, except for per share data)

Mr. Scott Scheid, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "In April 2021, the Company sold three of its vineyard parcels for $33 million in consideration, which included the buyer's assumption of $20 million in real estate loans secured by the properties. The disposition of these parcels, which consisted of 1,193 acres of vineyards, about two-thirds on leased land and the balance on company owned land, is part of Scheid Family Wines' overall strategy to better align its asset holdings and debt with its growing premium bottled wine business. The Company recognized a gain on the sale of these properties of $23.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022."

Mr. Mike Thomsen, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented on the first quarter results stating, "Our case goods sales continue to increase, primarily as the result of sales of the Company's Sunny with a Chance of Flowers brand, which was launched in the fall of 2021, and sales to airlines which were limited in the previous year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Overall, total revenues increased 24% from the previous fiscal year and gross profit margins increased from 22% to 24%. Sales and marketing expenses increased 30%, from $2.1 to $2.8 million, as the Company invested in the marketing of new brands and territories. Due to the reduction in debt after the sale of vineyard properties, interest expense decreased 22% from $1.2 million to $0.9 million. After the gain on the sale of vineyard properties, the Company had net income of $15.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to a net loss $2.4 million in fiscal 2021."

About Scheid Family Wines

Scheid Family Wines is a family-owned and operated, estate-driven wine company founded in 1972. Based in Monterey County, California, Scheid is uniquely integrated to bring high quality estate grown wines to the marketplace from its sustainably certified vineyards and innovative luxury level winery. Scheid's winery and bottling operations are powered by 100% renewable wind energy generated by a 400-foot-tall wind turbine, which also supplies energy to many homes in the local community. The Scheid Family Wines globally distributed portfolio includes Scheid Vineyards, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, District 7, Ryder Estate, Metz Road, VDR, and Stokes' Ghost. Scheid Family Wines also produces many regionally distributed brands for specific clients and distributors.

Please visit www.scheidfamilywines.com and www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SVIN/quote for more information.

CONTACT:

Scott Scheid, President and CEO


Mike Thomsen, Chief Financial Officer


(831) 455-9990

favicon.png?sn=SF50008&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scheid-family-wines-reports-first-quarter-results-301338066.html

SOURCE Scheid Family Wines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF50008&Transmission_Id=202107210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF50008&DateId=20210721
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment