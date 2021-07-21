Logo
Innoviz Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webinar to discuss the results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time).

Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

All are invited to listen to the event by registering in advance for this webinar: here

The webinar can also be accessed by telephone through the following details:

One tap mobile:

+13017158592,87258312215# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,87258312215# US (Chicago)

+97239786688,87258312215# Israel

Join by phone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592, +1 312 626 6799, +1 346 248 7799, +1 646 558 8656, +1 669 900 9128, +1 253 215 8782

Israel: +972 3 978 6688

Webinar ID: 872 5831 2215

International numbers available here.

A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads, ultimately changing the world and making life better. Innoviz is the only company with LiDAR technology that can "see" better than a human driver, while also meeting the automotive industry's strict requirements for performance, safety and price. Selected by BMW for its fully electric iX autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be the first to be deployed in consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Contact Information

[email protected]

Investor Contact
Maya Lustig
Innoviz Technologies
+972 54 677 8100
[email protected]

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach or Matt Glover
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN50295&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innoviz-announces-timing-of-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-investor-conference-call-301338416.html

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN50295&Transmission_Id=202107210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN50295&DateId=20210721
