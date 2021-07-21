Logo
Sun Life hosts second quarter 2021 earnings conference call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, July 21, 2021

Sun_Life_Financial_Inc__Sun_Life_hosts_second_quarter_2021_earni.jpg

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at 3:00 p.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-(877) 658-9101, conference ID 8495408
Participant Dial In (International): (602) 563-8756, conference ID 8495408

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET until 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 19, 2021 by calling 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 8495408

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Irene Poon

Manager, Corporate Communications

T. 416-988-0542

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Yaniv Bitton

Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets

T. 416-979-6496

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=TO47907&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-hosts-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301338538.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

