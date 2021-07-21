Chipotle Rolls Out Gold Foil To Celebrate American Athletes In Tokyo

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will be serving gold foil-wrapped burritos for a limited time at participating locations in-restaurant and through digital orders starting July 23. The limited-edition gold foil will celebrate American athletes competing in Tokyo and rally fans to cheer on first place finishes over the next three weeks.



This is the first time Chipotle has introduced gold foil nationwide since it celebrated its 18th anniversary and debuted gold foil-wrapped burritos in 2011.



"We pride ourselves on being a go-to restaurant for many of the country's top competitors," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes."

$0 Delivery Fee

In addition, Chipotle is making it easier for fans to get the real food they love while watching the country's best athletes compete by offering a $0 delivery fee on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from July 23 through August 1.



Team Chipotle

Last month, Chipotle celebrated American athletes with new digital menu items exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com as well as new episodes of its popular "Unwrapped" video series. The brand is focused on helping athletes perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and real ingredients.



For more information on Team Chipotle and their custom menu items, fans can visit chipotle.com/teamchipotle or check out the "Featured" section in the Chipotle app.



$0 Delivery Fee Terms

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well. Available July 23 through August 1, 2021 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle had over 2,850 restaurants as of June 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.

