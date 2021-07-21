Logo
ChannelAdvisor Marks 20-Year Milestone in E-Commerce

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading multichannel commerce platform marks two decades of connecting and optimizing the world's commerce

PR Newswire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 21, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has achieved a significant milestone: 20 years of growth and innovation in the steadily evolving e-commerce landscape. Since the company's founding on July 1, 2001, ChannelAdvisor's powerful automation and analytics capabilities have helped brands and retailers worldwide diversify selling channels, optimize daily operations, and connect with consumers when and where they shop online.

channel_advisor_Logo.jpg

Ahead of the surge in marketplaces and social commerce, ChannelAdvisor's founders - Scot Wingo and Aris Buinevicius - envisioned an e-commerce platform capable of simplifying the complexities of selling online. Through innovative technologies and proven industry expertise, ChannelAdvisor has grown into a global corporation, earning the trust of brands and retailers globally, and further establishing the company as the top channel management provider and a leading search engine marketing and advertising vendor for nine consecutive years.1

"We've reached this exciting, pivotal milestone with the support of our employees, customers, and partners," reflected David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor CEO. "We're especially proud of our global workforce that is approximately 800 people strong and growing. Along with the dynamic nature of e-commerce, ChannelAdvisor continues to evolve, remaining focused on our mission to connect and optimize the world's commerce. We're leaning into the next 20 years, investing in our customers' futures, innovating, and expanding into new products and markets."

"We have thousands of customers who rely on our platform to support their e-commerce success. Plus, we support hundreds of channels in all the time zones across the globe," said Scot Wingo, ChannelAdvisor co-founder and board member. "Anyone selling in this increasingly competitive market needs a reliable partner to help them gain a leading edge. ChannelAdvisor is the platform solution — it always has been."

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog, follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

1https://www.channeladvisor.com/about/news-events/press-releases/channeladvisor-named-the-1-channel-management-provider-by-internet-retailer-for-ninth-consecutive-year/

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:
Tamara Gibbs
[email protected]
919-249-9798

favicon.png?sn=CL49990&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channeladvisor-marks-20-year-milestone-in-e-commerce-301338103.html

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL49990&Transmission_Id=202107210813PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL49990&DateId=20210721
