July 27, 2021 - 11:00 AM EST Shareholder Update Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI and TORONTO, July 21, 2021

MIAMI and TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (QB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, announced that it will host a live Shareholder Update Call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST. Attendees are asked to preregister and are invited to submit their questions in advance.

XTM_Inc__July_27__2021___11_00_AM_EST_Shareholder_Update_Call.jpg

XTM is founder of the Tipstoday™ ("Today") mobile app and debit-card, free, cashless solution, paying out earned gratuities and earnings in restaurants, personal care services and large event venue forums.

Shareholder update: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM (EST)

The shareholder update call will be facilitated by XTM's CEO, Marilyn Schaffer who will provide a general corporate update on XTM's current and growing business.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to: [email protected] .

Please register your attendance here:

July 27, 2021 XTM Shareholder Update

About XTM
XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our technology is used by Restaurants and Salons at no charge to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency and a bespoke user experience designed specifically for restaurateurs and personal care services.

favicon.png?sn=TO50096&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/july-27-2021---1100-am-est-shareholder-update-call-301338456.html

SOURCE XTM Inc.

