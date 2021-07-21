Logo
Blue Hat Announces Joint Development of Tencent QQ Emoji Branded Toys

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XIAMEN, China, July 21, 2021

XIAMEN, China, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and also an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curriculum and products in China, today announced that the Company and Tencent QQ ("QQ"), an instant messaging service provider and social platform for PC and mobile users, have jointly developed two toy products utilizing the intellectual property ("IP") of the QQ emoji, pursuant to the previously announced licensing agreement for certain QQ IP.

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with the QQ team in the development and launch of these two QQ emoji branded toy products. The QQ Emoji Gyro Inertial Mystery Box, a popular spinning top toy, is already available to consumers for purchase, and we anticipate rolling out the QQ Emoji Bubble Sticks in the coming weeks. We look forward to introducing additional products in the near future."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Blue Hat is a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group Inc. In China
Adam Prior, Senior Vice President Lucy Ma, Associate
(212) 836-9606 +86 10 5661 7012
[email protected] [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN50159&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-hat-announces-joint-development-of-tencent-qq-emoji-branded-toys-301338258.html

SOURCE Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN50159&Transmission_Id=202107210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN50159&DateId=20210721
