Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum Reach New Milestones

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) and Cambridge Quantum today announced three scientific and technical milestones that demonstrate the viability of large-scale quantum computing and show that quantum-enabled solutions for optimization are closer than expected.

For the first time, researchers at Honeywell Quantum Solutions demonstrated repeated rounds of real-time quantum error correction (QEC), an advancement that represents a significant step toward the realization of large-scale quantum computing. The company also achieved a quantum volume of 1,024, doubling its own record from just four months ago. Beyond the hardware milestones, Cambridge Quantum also has developed a new quantum algorithm that uses fewer qubits to solve optimization problems.

Honeywell researchers addressed quantum error correction by creating a single logical qubit from seven of the 10 physical qubits available on Honeywell System H1 Model and applying multiple rounds of QEC. Protected from the main types of errors that occur in a quantum computer, Honeywell's logical qubit combats errors that accumulate during computations.

"Big enterprise-level problems require precision and error-corrected logical qubits to scale successfully," said Tony Uttley, President of Honeywell Quantum Solutions. "These technical milestones of quantum error correction and quantum volume, together with advanced software from Cambridge Quantum, will allow us to increase the viability of quantum computing in the real-world."

Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum announced in June they are combining to form the world's largest, stand-alone quantum computing company. Closing of the combination transaction remains subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions. The two companies have long worked together to develop quantum-enabled solutions to address optimization, scheduling, and other enterprise-level challenges. Since first announcing its commercial quantum computers in March 2020, Honeywell has continuously exceeded its own milestones.

The new quantum algorithm illustrates the combined impact of Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum and the type of quantum-enabled solutions to expect from the new company. This latest collaboration speeds up convergence, accuracy, and scalability of quantum algorithms for combinatorial optimization problems such as supply chain challenges in manufacturing or route optimization scenarios in logistics.

Cambridge Quantum has developed new methods to accelerate convergence up to 100 times faster, improve the solution quality, and reduce hardware resource requirements compared to standard Variational Quantum Eigensolver and Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm. These new methods were tested using the Honeywell System Model H1, Honeywell's latest commercial offering.

"Faster quantum algorithms can have a profound impact on a variety of industries that face complicated optimization problems," said Ilyas Khan, CEO and founder of Cambridge Quantum. "Take for example a steel manufacturer which produces a variety of products. To manufacture all products on-time at minimal cost requires complex scheduling of several production processes. By optimizing these processes, companies -- and, ultimately, their customers and consumers in general -- can see the positive effects. Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum are making it easier for businesses to do their jobs well and effectively."

