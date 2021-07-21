Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC Buys Entergy Corp, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Sells , Banco Santander SA

- New Purchases: ETR, RNP,
- Added Positions: ABBV, USB, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: BAM, JNJ, AAPL, PSA, MKC, MET, PLD, TFC, MFC, PG, PFE, VOD, TTE, KMB, SAN, INTC, ED, BTI, PPL, BRK.B, TOWN, ERF, PM, CM, MRK, BP, ETW, YUM, GNL, AFIN, MDLZ, WELL, XOM, KO, MO, T,
- Sold Out: WDR,
For the details of Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weather+gauge+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,462 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 112,033 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 84,064 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,800 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 58,722 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (WDR)
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.Reduced: Banco Santander SA (SAN)
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $3.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC still held 20,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC. Also check out:
1. Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment