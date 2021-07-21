Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC Buys Entergy Corp, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Sells , Banco Santander SA

New Purchases: ETR, RNP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Entergy Corp, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, sells , Banco Santander SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,462 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 112,033 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 84,064 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,800 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 58,722 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $3.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC still held 20,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.