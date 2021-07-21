playAWARDS Teams With Bowlero to Bring Players the Ultimate Bowling Party Rewards Experience

playAWARDS, the innovative loyalty marketing program created by award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), is expanding its rewards collection once again, partnering with Bowlero – the worldwide leader in bowling and entertainment across North America – to offer players one-of-a-kind complimentary and discounted real-world rewards experiences.

Players of PLAYSTUDIOS free-to-play mobile apps – the all-new myVEGAS Bingo, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, POP! Slots, and myKONAMI Slots – can now exchange loyalty points earned during gameplay for Bowlero rewards that include a complimentary game of bowling (plus shoe rental) for two and discounted arcade cards at more than 300 Bowlero Lanes, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF Lanes locations across the country.

“Our players enjoy friendly competition and social experiences, not only in our apps like myVEGAS Bingo, but also in their real-world communities with neighbors, friends, and family,” explained Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. “Bowlero is a great new addition to our rewards collection, and they offer three distinct brands that appeal not only to traditional bowlers but to arcade fans and those that want to enjoy a fun night of entertainment, food, and gameplay.”

Bowlero bowling centers are widely known for being a one-stop entertainment destination. Complete with an elevated retro-inspired interior design, Bowlero centers have 40+ lanes, sports bars and lounges, state-of-the-art arcades, and adult games such as beer pong, darts, and table shuffleboard.

“We’re so excited to welcome PLAYSTUDIOS to the Bowlero family,” said Lev Ekster, Chief Strategy Officer at Bowlero Corp. “Our bowling centers are located in so many of the communities where PLAYSTUDIOS players reside, which makes this partnership a great fit.

“We look forward to seeing so many new and familiar faces as players bring their love of play to our Bowlero locations.”

The playAWARDS portfolio is accessible via the “Rewards” tab in all PLAYSTUDIOS games, and connects players to more than 275 celebrated brands offering unique access, experiences, and rewards around the globe. PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing program that connects the world’s leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly-engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS’ portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp serves over 28 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

