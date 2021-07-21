Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CLDB, KRG, LDL and TGRF

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cortland Bancorp (NasdaqCM: CLDB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLDB to Farmers National Banc Corp.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Kite Realty Group Trust (: KRG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Retail Properties of America with KRG. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RPAI shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of KRG for each share of RPAI owned.

Lydall, Inc. (: LDL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LDL to Unifrax for $62.10 in cash per share.

TGR Financial, Inc. ( TGRF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FFWM and TGRF.

