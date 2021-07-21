Logo
IGI to Release Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an investor teleconference, including a question-and-answer period, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the second quarter and half year 2021 financial results. The teleconference can be accessed by dialling 1-877-270-2148 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-902-6510 (international callers), and asking to join the IGI call approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start of the call.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.iginsure.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

---

About IGI:
IGI is an international specialty risks commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, ports & terminals, marine cargo, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability (casualty), legal expenses, professional indemnity, D&O, surety, marine trades, marine liability, contingency, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Malta, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated “A” (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and “A-”/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

---

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005441r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005441/en/

