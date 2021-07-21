Logo
Gillette Venus and Rifle Paper Co. Unveil Design-Driven, Limited-Edition Shave Collection

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Gillette+Venus is pleased to introduce a new, limited-edition shave collection designed in collaboration with international lifestyle brand, Rifle+Paper+Co., whose mission is to create well-designed, high-quality products that bring beauty to the everyday. The collection features Rifle Paper Co.’s signature, hand-illustrated floral designs across a curated selection of Gillette Venus’ fan-favorite products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005205/en/

venusxrifle_-_press_release_image.jpg

The full Gillette Venus x Rifle Paper Co. shave collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very excited to announce our collaboration with the purveyor of all things lovely, Rifle Paper Co.,” said Kara Buckley, Head of Global Grooming Communications at Procter & Gamble. “Our Gillette Venus team is deeply inspired by how Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co.’s co-founder, is reimagining the traditional design process, breaking into unexpected categories – like beauty and grooming, and making gorgeous, functional products. The Gillette Venus and Rifle Paper Co. collection is about bringing beauty to everyday moments.”

Rifle Paper Co.’s hand-painted floral designs are paired with Gillette Venus’s trusted product performance to give consumers a fresh, new collection for a smooth shave that’s always in bloom. With lush florals printed on the handle of each razor and present on all collection packaging, the line aims to enhance any beauty regimen.

This collection is exclusively available at Target, in-store and online, and includes:

  • Venus x Rifle Paper Co. Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Razor ($14.99)
  • Venus x Rifle Paper Co. Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills ($19.99)
  • Venus x Rifle Paper Co. ComfortGlide Sugarberry Razor Blade Refills ($19.99)
  • Venus x Rifle Paper Co. Disposable Razors ($6.99)
  • Venus x Rifle Paper Co. Pure Honeyflower Shave Cream ($5.99)

Anna Bond, co-founder, and Chief Creative Officer, of Rifle Paper Co. is excited about the new collection, and the opportunity to share Rifle Paper Co.’s first grooming collaboration. “Gillette Venus is an iconic shave brand that for the past 20 years has designed and provided high-quality, customer-loved products for women. We loved the idea of bringing our signature Rifle Paper Co. florals to a collection of favorite Venus shave products as a way to make everyday products both useful and beautiful. As a brand, we strive to bring beauty to the everyday lives of our customers while producing high-quality, design-driven products. Our collection with Venus is the perfect way to celebrate the unexpected moments of beauty in our daily lives.”

To view the collection at Rifle Paper Co., please visit riflepaperco.com%2Fvenus.

#VenusxRiflePaperCo

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

About Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. is an international stationery and lifestyle brand based in Winter Park, Florida. Launched in 2009 by husband-wife team Nathan and Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co. has since grown into an industry-leading brand known for stationery, accessories, home décor, and more. Its signature aesthetic, shaped by Anna Bond’s hand-painted illustrations, appeals to an array of customers with a look that is both modern and timeless. Visit riflepaperco.com and @riflepaperco on Instagram for more information.

Category: Gillette-Venus

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005205r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005205/en/

