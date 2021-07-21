Momentive Announces New SurveyMonkey Enterprise In-Meeting Feedback App for Zoom

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive ( MNTV), an agile experience management company, today announced the launch of its SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom Video Communications, Inc., delivering an embedded feedback experience accessible within Zoom meetings and the desktop client. Following a year of virtual meetings and remote collaboration, the SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom aims to form more meaningful interactions by funneling crucial stakeholder insights to boost meeting effectiveness, track attendee engagement, and improve the employee, customer, and patient experience. This new in-product app for Zoom is now available for all SurveyMonkey Enterprise users on the U.S. data center in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1,400+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's industry-leading video-first unified communications platform.

Even with the return to in-person interactions, Zoom is here to stay. Recent Momentive data found that 58% of respondents think they will have about the same amount or more virtual meetings six months from now. The SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom will enable hundreds of millions of joint users to engage and listen to feedback from hybrid workers, customers, patients, and students with agility and ease.

Recent data highlight how customers want feedback to help organizations drive better experiences for their stakeholders:

Fully 67% of respondents find that it would be extremely or very useful to gather feedback from employees to help shape what meetings should be like in a post-COVID world.

For 70% of respondents, gathering input from meeting attendees sounds like it would make meetings better where they work, yet only 54% of workers say they’ve ever been asked for feedback about meetings they regularly attend.

Recognition of the power of gathering feedback translates across all levels of the organization: 70% of entry level and middle managers and 69% of executives find it useful.





Users will benefit from Momentive’s agile approach to gathering feedback and the solution’s speed and agility. This is evident through the integration’s main features, such as advanced survey capabilities, expert-built templates, and easy-to-share data analytics.

Here are a few ways that professionals benefit from the SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom:

Boost engagement and value from meetings: HR teams, people managers, team leads and other employees will easily identify, prioritize, and take action on employee feedback during and after virtual meetings.

HR teams, people managers, team leads and other employees will easily identify, prioritize, and take action on employee feedback during and after virtual meetings. Power world-class customer experiences: Customer teams will regularly complete pulse checks with clients to surface their needs, expectations, and experiences for external customer meetings.

Customer teams will regularly complete pulse checks with clients to surface their needs, expectations, and experiences for external customer meetings. Advance the future of telehealth: Healthcare providers will deliver better patient experiences by incorporating a feedback mechanism at any point during a telehealth appointment.



“The SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom will help an entire world of corporate workers, teachers, and healthcare professionals embrace and incorporate feedback for more engaging interactions,” said Samantha Bufton, executive vice president and general manager of Surveys at Momentive. "As widespread adoption of virtual communication tools continues, an agile feedback solution will be a crucial component in improving the experience for Zoom users everywhere."

“We’re eager to see the impact of the app that Momentive is releasing for Zoom,” said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integration, Zoom. “As organizations look toward the future of hybrid work, a robust, in-meeting feedback component will help drive productivity, engagement, and better experiences.”

To explore the new SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/mp/zoom-integration/ .

About SurveyMonkey Enterprise

SurveyMonkey Enterprise by Momentive is the only AI-powered feedback management platform that’s built to seamlessly integrate with business systems like Salesforce, Tableau, Marketo, Eloqua, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Power BI. It is intuitive to use and delivers speed to insights so businesses can realize ROI in days, not months. With over 20 years of experience built into the platform, users can quickly turn feedback into rich insights to confidently drive meaningful change in the experiences they deliver. Companies like Adobe, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, and Allbirds rely on the solution to drive transformational outcomes across their business. Learn more at surveymonkey.com/mp/enterprise .

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.



About Momentive

Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive’s products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive for market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

Media Contact:

[email protected]



