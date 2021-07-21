Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, today announced it joined the TM Forum – an alliance of more than 850 global technology, media, and telecom companies working together to break down technology and cultural barriers between digital service providers, technology suppliers, consultancies, and systems integrators. As part of this consortium, Teradata will help its current and future telco customers more seamlessly move their data infrastructure to the cloud by collaborating and innovating inside the digital transformation programs enabled by TM Forum.

The trend of telco companies migrating their IT to the cloud has been gaining momentum as communications service providers (CSPs) embrace public and hybrid cloud configurations for their operational and business support systems. They are driven to redesign their solutions from the ground up and in a cloud-native form. Teradata has a rich history of supporting the communications sector over the last 40 years. The top 17 telecommunications companies, among others, use Teradata globally and significant work is already in progress to address their cloud migration strategies.

“The telco industry is actively transitioning from a siloed and fragmented data landscape to an increasingly integrated one that focuses on providing real-time analytics and insights that drive outcomes. To accelerate this digital transformation, they need the agility and scale of an enterprise-class, cloud-based platform that can ingest and analyze data from a variety of sources — something that Teradata uniquely provides with its Vantage software platform,” said Barry Russell, SVP Business Development and GM of Cloud at Teradata. “As a member of TM Forum, Teradata will now be able to inform and shape the standards, assets, and programs that virtually all global telcos are leveraging as they design, develop and implement their cloud journey and identify relevant partners for their data analytics, AI and ML initiatives.”

All the key players in the global telco industry – and their partners – are TM Forum members, so they are tapping into the collective expertise provided by the alliance to support their digital transformation efforts – specifically to the cloud. Enterprise-scale, cloud data analytics providers like Teradata must be given a seat at the table to advise these companies on best practices for leveraging data analytics in the cloud, which will drive the next generation of advanced technologies and define the telco of the future.

With Teradata as a key collaborator, telco companies can take advantage of its expertise in unlocking the value of data analytics in the cloud while also leveraging the vast resources of TM Forum to support and enable:

Digital Transformation Management: The Forum helps CSPs and their suppliers to navigate their individual digital transformation journeys with applied, collaboratively-developed assets – such as the only industry-agreed Digital+Maturity+Model created by the diverse members of the Forum.

Faster Problem Solving: TM Forum members leverage the collective intelligence of the industry through its agile, collaborative working groups of CSPs and suppliers to create practical toolkits and widely-adopted+frameworks, including Open+APIs, that drive the execution of CSP digital transformation.

Accelerated innovation: TM Forum helps members to cut innovation cycles via the rapid proof-of-concept Catalyst+Program and provides pragmatic advice on the latest digital business models, technologies and trends through member-driven+research and think tanks.

“We’re pleased to welcome Teradata to TM Forum,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. “As a member, Teradata is joining forces with our growing partner ecosystem to help global connectivity and digital service providers achieve their digital transformation and cloud migration goals, while also collaborating on the next generation of standards and frameworks for the TMT industry.”

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an alliance of 850+ global companies working together to break down technology and cultural barriers between digital service providers, technology suppliers, consultancies and systems integrators. Our work is defined by our members, which include 10 of the world’s top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other’s collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. See how at Teradata.com.

