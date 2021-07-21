Upland Software to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. An investor conference call will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-866-270-1533 in the United States or +1-412-317-0797 if outside the United States.

Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland Software:

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,700+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com

