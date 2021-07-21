Logo
Future of Work Here Today: Asana Launches App for Zoom to Reimagine Meetings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today Asana%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced its Asana+app+for+Zoom is now available in the Zoom+App+Marketplace, which hosts 1400+ essential tools to boost productivity and collaboration. With the Asana app for Zoom, distributed teams can drive meeting workflows and collaborate effortlessly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005369/en/

EN_1_%281%29.jpg

Teams can create and assign Asana tasks directly from a Zoom meeting to capture action items without having to switch between apps. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As organizations around the world begin to navigate the next phase of work, it’s never been more important for teams to bring clarity to who’s doing what and when. According to the Anatomy+of+Work+Index+2021, individuals could save 290 hours per year through improved processes by clearly defining roles and responsibilities.

“We’re excited to be building on our existing integration with Zoom to make meetings more impactful for teams everywhere,” said Billy Blau, Head of Business and Corporate Development, Asana. “With today’s launch, we’re deepening our collaboration with Zoom as an Asana Partner, providing essential tools for the future of work. Together, we’re helping our shared customers reimagine meetings so they can spend less time coordinating and more time on the work that matters most.”

“With the launch of Zoom Apps today, we’re thrilled to be enabling organizations around the world with best of breed apps, like Asana, to make meetings more engaging and productive,” said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations, Zoom. “Asana’s new app for Zoom helps keep teams on track with greater focus and accountability, so they can move work forward faster.”

With the Asana app for Zoom, teams get greater visibility into meeting topics and prerequisite tasks, so everyone can contribute and collaborate effectively. As meetings happen, teams can follow the agenda by opening the Asana app within Zoom to keep everyone focused on what needs to be discussed. Action items are captured in real-time and added to the meeting task, along with the meeting recording, reducing the need for app switching while increasing transparency and accountability.

Together, Asana and Zoom are reimagining meetings before, during, and after:

  • Before: Create a Zoom meeting directly from an Asana task, where teams can also draft and share the agendas. By multihoming meeting tasks in the right projects, teams get the context they need without having to manually copy and paste
  • During: create and assign Asana tasks directly from a Zoom meeting to capture action items without having to switch between apps
  • After: Zoom recordings and transcripts are automatically attached to the Asana task as searchable. Now teams have a record of what was discussed so that all collaborators, even those who couldn't make it, stay in the loop

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during, and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 100,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005369r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005369/en/

