Graco Names Anthony "Tony" Gargano President, Asia Pacific

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announced today that Anthony “Tony” Gargano has been appointed President, Asia Pacific, effective July 21, 2021.

Mr. Gargano has held a variety of commercial roles in multiple business divisions since he joined the Company in 2005. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Asia Pacific Advanced Fluid Dispense Sales and Marketing. Mr. Gargano has more than 15 years of service with Graco and 10 years of outside industry experience. Since joining Graco as a product manager, he has demonstrated success in positions of increasing responsibility, including leading the Company’s strategic initiative targeted at the automotive industry.

Mr. Gargano has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

“Tony has been a strong performer for the company in a variety of previous roles, and his leadership in Asia Pacific will help us continue to drive our business forward,” said Mark Sheahan, Graco’s President and CEO.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005595r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005595/en/

