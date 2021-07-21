HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Oatly Group (OTLY) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Oatly Group AB ( OTLY) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating potential securities law violations related to accounting questions raised by analyst Spruce Point Capital Management.



The investigation is focused on Oatly’s past and present accounting practices.

More specifically, on July 14, 2021 analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a scathing report accusing the company of a variety of potential accounting improprieties and misrepresenting its sustainability practices.

Among other things, Spruce Point highlights “signs of revenue overstatement,” claims revenue overstatement is verified by a key Oatly U.S manager, and points to a divergence between accounts receivable growth and sales growth that the analyst says suggests “a pull forward of revenue recognition.” Spruce Point called for Oatly’s board of directors to hire an independent forensic accountant to investigate such matters.

In response, the price of Oatly American Depositary Shares sharply fell during intraday trading on July 14, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Oatly and senior management may have cooked the company’s books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

