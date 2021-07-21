Logo
Blackline Safety's G7 EXO wins gold at international design awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of hardware-enabled software as a service (SaaS) technology, today announced its G7+EXO+area+gas+monitor won gold at INT Design’s 2021 GRANDS PRIX DU DESIGN awards. The workplace safety device was recognized for its user-focused design emphasizing durability, connectivity and drop-and-go deployment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005599/en/

G7_EXO.jpg

Blackline Safety's G7 EXO is the world's first direct-to-cloud area gas monitor with integrated 4G cellular connectivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Earning recognition alongside some of the most esteemed architects and designers globally is a prestigious honour that speaks to the innovation, collaboration and hard work demonstrated by everyone involved in G7 EXO’s development,” said Barry+Moore%2C+Vice-President+of+Product+Development%2C+Blackline+Safety.

“Together with our partners at Advanta Design Group, our product development team worked tirelessly to develop an area monitor with a robust design and disruptive capabilities to both advance the connected workplace and enhance work safety worldwide, no matter how harsh or challenging the conditions.”

Designed in response to the lack of turnkey, connected safety solutions offered on the market, G7 EXO is the world’s first direct-to-cloud area gas monitor with integrated 4G cellular connectivity, enabling fast configuration and seamless communication between teams in any location. EXO was designed with a rugged exterior to stand up to the toughest and most severe climate conditions, withstanding over 160 kilometer-per-hour winds and frigid temperatures of below 20 degrees Celsius. And an industry-leading 100-day battery life outlasts any job and ensures users spend more time focused on the important work at hand.

“It is a pleasure to collaborate with the Blackline team to create enclosures that embody their amazing technology,” said Alain Poirier, Senior Designer, Advanta Design. “G7 EXO’s development involved creating an industrial and functional design hardened against drops, water ingress and other conditions – all while maintaining connection to the cloud. Blackline has pulled off another phenomenal engineering feat transforming how businesses keep their people and workspaces safe.”

Enhancing the appreciation and promotion of excellence in design, the GRANDS PRIX DU DESIGN awards celebrate the work of designers and architects who improve quality of life and the built environment.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 140 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005599/en/

