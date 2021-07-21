Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women's Golf to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced the next phase of their long-term partnership with plans to bring the LPGA Tour, the longest-running women’s sports association; The Amundi Evian Championship, one of its five major championships; and more female golfers to EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™. For the first time, the LPGA Tour will be experienced in high-fidelity on next-generation consoles and will feature a wide breadth of women’s golfing representation. In Spring 2022, all players will be able to tee-off as a female golfer at the truest representation of the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, thanks to the power of EA’s Frostbite™ game engine.

“We’re thrilled that the LPGA Tour is coming back to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR especially with the inclusion of a major global tournament like The Amundi Evian Championship,” said Brian Carroll, the LPGA’s senior vice president of global media distribution. “EA SPORTS has done a great job in continuing to expand female representation in the various modes throughout the game and featuring women’s golf in an authentic and modern way.”

To authentically represent the diversity found in the sport of golf and create a more welcoming community, the development team worked with a diverse group of golf professionals, including GOLFTV and Sky Sports broadcaster and former pro golfer Iona Stephen. Iona is a part of a larger Creative Council and has worked with the development team at EA for over a year on everything from design to audio, visuals, golf trends and community building. Iona is also joining the EA commentary team as the first female on-course commentator in game, bringing her experienced insights from both playing professionally and working in golf broadcasting.

“I’m incredibly excited that EA SPORTS PGA TOUR laid out a vision to represent female athletes and the LPGA in the game,” said Iona Stephen, GOLFTV and Sky Sports broadcaster, and EA SPORTS ambassador. “My goal in helping EA is to give women the satisfaction of playing a quality golf game while seeing themselves in a variety of ways that go beyond a handful of female character models.”

“I’m beyond excited to be included as one of the female golfers in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR,” said Jin Young Ko, professional golfer, and winner of The 2019 Amundi Evian Championship. “Women’s golf is growing so fast and having us included in this game is a great opportunity to reach fans all around the world. I can’t wait to see how it turns out — and I can’t wait to play the game!”

Ko joins a roster of LPGA Tour athletes coming to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR when it launches next year. Each of these athletes can be used to compete in multiple game modes — including a variety of challenges and The Amundi Evian Championship — from the start. First played in 1994 as the Evian Masters, The Amundi Evian Championship was elevated to major-championship status in 2013. Nestled at the base of the Alps, Evian Resort Golf Club provides spectacular views of Lake Geneva and sprawling snow-capped mountains. The course has served as the venue for some incredible moments in LPGA Tour history, including Ko’s two-stroke win in 2019, Angela Stanford’s first major victory in 2018 at age 40 and Hyo-Joo Kim’s first-round 61 in 2014, which still stands as the lowest round at a major by any golfer, male, or female.

The Amundi Evian Championship will be just one of the many additions to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR as a part of EA’s long-term partnership with the LPGA. Players will have the opportunity to play as several female athletes as well as create a female golfer of their own in the newly overhauled Create-A-Player feature. From having the chance to participate in a series of LPGA-themed challenges, amateur tournaments and events like The Amundi Evian Championship, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is providing an in-depth women’s golf experience in 2022.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will serve as the first appearance of The Amundi Evian Championship in a videogame as it joins four of golf’s men’s major championships: the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship™, U.S. Open Championship and The Open Championship™. In addition to playing the major championships, golf fans can also live out a legendary career as they authentically compete at THE PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup Playoffs, while experiencing the unique atmosphere and venues of each tournament.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is being developed in Orlando and Madrid by EA Tiburon. To receive the latest information, register for email updates at www.ea.com%2Fgames%2Fpga-tour. For EA SPORTS PGA TOUR assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com and follow @EASPORTSPGATOUR on Twitter, Facebook and Instagramfor the latest updates.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Frostbite, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, the Evian Masters, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, The Open Championship, THE PLAYERS Championship, FedExCup Playoffs, Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile+apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

