WalkMe Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com

Dial-in: US Toll Free: (800) 458-4121; International: (929) 477-0324; Passcode 7916560

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

