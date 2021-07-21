Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract for WAN Optimization Equipment

July 21, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, its subsidiary Comtech EF Data Corp., a leading provider of satellite communications equipment (together “Comtech”), was awarded a multi-million dollar order for WAN optimization equipment from a leading system integrator in South Asia. The equipment will be utilized by a Ministry of Defense (“MoD”) in the region.

The order is for the supply of FX-6020c and FX-5020c advanced network accelerators, using patented Turbostreaming© technology. The products will support a satellite infrastructure that complements a fiber network and provides backup communications. The Layer 2 transparent forwarding (“virtual wire”) traffic processing design, combined with a terrestrial-like communication user experience and throughput over satellite, enables the FX Series products to provide simplified operation, easy deployments and mitigation of satellite delay.

“We are honored to contribute to the modernization of this MoD’s communication network with cutting edge technology,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Our WAN optimization products will replace an incumbent’s technology, which is a testament to our ability to deliver high performance, innovative and competitive solutions.”

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York and its subsidiary Comtech EF Data Corp. is based in Chandler, Arizona. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com and www.comtechefdata.com.

