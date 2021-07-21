Chorus.ai Launches Conversation Intelligence App Within Zoom Meetings

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai , a ZoomInfo company and Conversation Intelligence Platform leader for high-growth revenue teams, today announced the availability of the Chorus app for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. The new app brings Chorus' Conversation Intelligence capabilities directly into the Zoom Meeting experience.

"The Chorus app for Zoom enables us to bring the power of Conversation Intelligence seamlessly into every meeting," said Dominik Facher, Vice President, Product Management at Chorus.ai. "We're bringing Chorus everywhere you work — because that's where the voice of the customer belongs. This extension of Chorus empowers sellers to have better, more meaningful interactions in real time."

As an embedded experience accessible within Zoom Meetings, the Chorus app for Zoom enables revenue teams to be more engaged on calls, leading to stronger relationships and, in turn, higher conversion rates:

Live Note-Taking: Sales teams can craft better action plans by finding their live in-meeting notes attached to the exact point in the conversation.

Seamless Team/Collaborator Engagement: Users can push high value moments and take knowledge sharing with their teams to the next level to get deals over the line faster.

Painless Follow-Up: Users can review and share key moments with their manager and peers to keep deals moving.

Sync Notes Directly to Salesforce: The app captures meeting notes and syncs directly into Chorus, users' CRMs, and the post-meeting email summary.

"Chorus and Zoom are both intent on fundamentally changing the way work is done in a virtual environment," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations for Zoom. "It's about making our customer and prospect relationships stronger. With the Chorus app for Zoom, the benefits of Conversation Intelligence are more accessible than ever before."

The Chorus app for Zoom is Chorus' newest innovation to empower revenue teams. Chorus recently launched the Momentum feature suite to identify and reduce deal risks by using AI-driven insights about the critical relationships and moments that drive deal outcomes — directly in the CRM.

Learn more about the Chorus app for Zoom.

For more information on Conversation Intelligence, visit Chorus.ai .

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus is the leader in Conversation Intelligence and an integral part of ZoomInfo's (NASDAQ: ZI) leading modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. Founded in 2015, Chorus' Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps revenue teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice of the customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-100%. Chorus has offices in San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Boston, Toronto, and Salt Lake City.

