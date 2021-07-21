Sotheby's International Realty Continues to Expand in Caribbean as Region Experiences Increased Interest and Growth

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced its expanding presence in the Caribbean with the opening of St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty. The addition signifies the brand's continued growth in the region, bringing its total number of Caribbean offices to nearly 30. The announcement comes at a time when the Caribbean market is experiencing tremendous growth as the ability to work remotely spurred increased interest in second home and investment properties.

St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Neil Paine. The company possesses more than 25 years of real estate experience and is headquartered in Belmont Garden, Nevis, and will service the dual islands of St. Kitts and Nevis.

"The Caribbean continues to generate significant growth and interest," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "Many of our existing affiliates in the region have reported record-breaking sales volume and history-making average sales prices in 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. St. Kitts and Nevis is a dual-island Caribbean destination, often considered a hidden sanctuary, that is seeing its luxury market expand due to increased interest from ex-pats, pre-retirees, high-net-worth individuals, high-profile athletes, and investors, thanks to its golden visa program. We look forward to supporting Neil and the entire St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty team."

"When someone asks us to list their home or to help them find their dream property, they are inviting us to partner in a powerful step in their future," said Paine. "The incredible topography and landscape of the islands is what defines the real estate market in St. Kitts and Nevis and luxury buyers have a tremendous opportunity to select from beachfront properties or mountainside estates, set in lush rainforest environments. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to give St. Kitts and Nevis the exposure and attention that it deserves."

St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty is actively involved in the non-profit group Siembra Vida which aims to lift vulnerable communities throughout the Caribbean and Latin America through farm-to-table experiences.

The announcement of St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty supports the brand's strategic growth plans for the Caribbean and follows the brand's recent expansion in Antigua & Barbuda late last year.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 24,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 74 countries and territories worldwide. St. Kitts & Nevis Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty





Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 74 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Contact:



Melissa Couch

Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-continues-to-expand-in-caribbean-as-region-experiences-increased-interest-and-growth-301338342.html

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty