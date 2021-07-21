ETF Action's ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite Index Licensed by Amplify ETFs

PR Newswire

DENVER, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ETF Action is pleased to announce that the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite Index has been licensed by Amplify ETFs for the Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSE: MVPS), which begins trading today.

"The extraordinary growth across thematic ETFs clearly demonstrates investors are looking to allocate beyond traditional sectors and industries, but with so many options and wide divergence in returns, determining which strategies to use is both a daunting and potentially risky endeavor," said Mike Akins, CEO & Founding Partner of ETF Action. "Our research clearly demonstrates that while there are material differences across thematic ETFs with similar investment objectives, there is usually a subset of companies that have a higher prevalence. These companies represent the ETF Thematic All-Stars which seek to establish a consensus view on which companies best align with popular investment themes by accessing publicly available ETF ownership data."

Referencing ETF Action's latest ETF Thematic Landscape report shows AUM for U.S. listed thematic ETFs growing from under $30 billion at the beginning of 2019 to over $130 billion today. During that same timeframe over 100 new thematic ETFs have launched. Access the full report here.

Akins went on to say, "We are thrilled to partner with Amplify ETFs, a clear leader in the thematic ETF space, to make the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite Index available to investors."

About ETF All-Stars Thematic Indexes

ETF All-Stars are the first ever suite of indexes designed to harness the transparency of thematic ETFs with the goal of establishing a consensus view on which companies best align with arbitrary definitions for products with similarly stated investment objectives.

The current index series includes:

ETF All Stars Thematic Composite*

ETF All Stars Disruptive Tech

ETF All Stars Evolving Consumer

ETF All Stars Industrial Revolution

ETF All Stars FinTech

ETF All Stars Health Innovation

ETF All Stars Sustainability

*Benchmark for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS)

Learn more about the ETF All-Stars Thematic Indexes at https://www.etfaction.com/indexes/etf-all-stars.

About ETF Action

ETF Action is a financial technology and research company offering institutional-level data, industry leading tools, actionable insights, engaging model portfolios and differentiated index strategies designed to empower investment professionals. With its core premise of viewing Markets Through the Lens of ETFs™, ETF Action harnesses the extraordinary growth and unparalleled transparency of ETFs to democratize market research via its user-friendly SaaS platform.

For more information, please contact Mike Akins at [email protected] or at (303) 358-7984.

